Police Blotter: Week of Dec. 22, 2016

TARGETED

Cops are hunting the scam artist who conned a 27-year-old woman out of $6,000 while she was working out a Broadway municipal building on Dec. 13.

The victim told police that she was at work between Pine and Cedar Sts. at 11 a.m. when she got a call from a woman claiming to be a federal agent with the FBI, who demanded $6,000 in Target gift cards in lieu of arrest for providing bogus tax information.

The victim then dutifully walked to a nearby pharmacy and purchased the small fortune worth of gift cards for the big-box department store, cops said.

It was only later that the victim called the IRS and discovered she’d been scammed, according to police.

RETURN POLICY

Three crooks tried to steal more than $1,000 worth of designer clothes from a Prince St. retailer on Dec. 12, but ultimately handed over their haul after an employee caught them red handed.

An employee told police that he was inside the shop between Wooster and Greene Sts. at 1:30 p.m. when he spotted the suspects stuffing the clothes into a duffle bag before making for the exit.

Fortunately, the worker cut them off, and the shoplifters sullenly handed back their ill-gotten merchandise, and then fled.

INSIDE JOB

A thief cleaned out a woman’s jewelry box in her Murray St. apartment, taking home a small fortune in precious stones.

The victim told police that the last time she saw her collection of gems and jewels was inside her home between Church St. and Broadway on Oct. 18, and that it wasn’t until Dec. 4 that she realized her nearly $11,000 collection of bling, including her diamond engagement ring, and numerous rings, earrings, and necklaces adorned with precious stones, had been stolen.

The thief could be any one of the numerous servants the victim had authorized to work unattended in her home, and detectives are keeping a close eye on the woman’s baby sitter and cleaning lady, according to police.

BAD BREAK

Some crook looted a work van parked on Chambers St. on Dec. 13, nabbing a pricey stash of tools.

The victim told police that his employee noticed a broken window on the vehicle where it was parked between Greenwich St. and W. Broadway at 8:10 am, when he peaked inside to discover that nearly $3,000 worth of gear had been grabbed.

— Colin Mixson