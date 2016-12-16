Fuku to Fidi: Famed spicy fried chicken franchise to open in Financial District

BY COLIN MIXSON

Famed Momofuku chef David Chang’s spicy fried chicken venture, Fuku, is branching out from its original East Village digs to open an eatery at 110 Wall St., promising delectable Seoul food for Downtowners who can stand the spicy sauce.

Momofuku has confirmed a report that first appeared on Luis Vazquez’s Fidi Fan Page on Dec. 7, setting off a frenzy among Fidi foodies.

“This is amazing and will be the death of me,” Thomas Brunoli commented under the Fidi Fan Page report on Facebook.

The eatery, which debuted on First Ave. in the East Village in 2015, filed an application for a liquor license that Community Board 1’s Financial District Committee endorsed on Dec. 7.

Fuku will join a new branch of Chang’s flagship endeavor MomoFuku — slated to open next year on Pier 17 at the South Street Seaport — as his second venture in Lower Manhattan.

The existing East Village Fuku currently enjoys a three-and-half-star rating on Yelp, where reviewers noted the infallibility of Chang, whose magic touch knows no limits.

“From the minimalist décor and super friendly staff, to the tasty and innovative grub, it’s clear David Chang can do no wrong,” wrote Yelp reviewer Lizzie C.