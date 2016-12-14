Just Do Art: The Holiday Song Edition

A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS | Take top-notch ivory tickler and in-demand arranger Billy Stritch, along with sly wit and “Cast Party” open mic emcee Jim Caruso; then add brassy, roof-raising, ludicrously likable Klea Blackhurst — and you’ve got the ingredients of a Christmas chemistry set that smokes, sparks, and blazes across the stage of Gotham’s swanky go-to room for up-close-and-personal cabaret, jazz, and Broadway talent. Dripping with sophistication and refreshingly free of cynicism, the trio headlining “A Swinging Birdland Christmas” is not, however, operating without a healthy dose of irony. After all, they’ll be offering up beloved chestnuts like “Sleigh Ride” and “Holiday Season” at the tail end of a tumultuous presidential election year, with the uncouth victor a far cry from the civilized folks whose seasonal TV specials inspired this long-running showcase. Set to mark its seventh consecutive year of delivering us from the holiday doldrums, “A Swinging Birdland Christmas” can truly lay claim to having become what it set out to emulate: a popular standard that December just can’t do without.

At 6pm, Fri.–Sun., Dec. 23, 24, 25 at Birdland Jazz Club (315 W. 44th St., btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). For reservations ($30 cover, $10 food/drink minimum), visit birdlandjazz.com or call 212-581-3080. A CD based on the show, of the same title, is available via the Birdland website or iTunes. Artist info at jim-caruso.com, billystritch.com, and kleablackhurst.com.

THE WEST VILLAGE CHORALE’S GREENWICH VILLAGE CAROLING WALK |Hundreds have been known to take part in this annual song-filled trek through a neighborhood whose Dickensian London-like charm isn’t lost on those making their way through the Washington Square Arch with songbook in glove-covered hand — but don’t expect to see any rowdy flash mob/pub crawl/mannequin challenge shenanigans; quite the opposite, in fact! A tradition since 1974, members of the West Village Chorale will spend the afternoon leading small groups of carolers from Judson Memorial Church through the West Village and back again (where hot cocoa, cookies, and conviviality await). The last group leaves Judson around 2pm, so the outside portion of the event can finish well before crowds gather for “Not Straight Against Hate” — a march to defend and protect LGBTQ rights and freedoms that begins in Washington Square Park at 5pm, then makes its way to Trump Tower.

Caroling Walk festivities begin Sat., Dec. 17, at 12pm in the Meeting Room of Judson Memorial Church (55 Washington Square South at Thompson St.). Songbooks are provided, and this event is free (donations accepted). For more info, visit westvillagechorale.org. For “Not Straight Against Hate” info, @nsahofficial on Instagram and Twitter.

“LATKEPALOOZA!” & “KIDS AND YIDDISH” AT THE MUSEUM OF JEWISH HERITAGE | Hands down the tastiest, truest indication that the holidays have arrived, latkes are to Jewish food as…well, there’s really nothing in the world that compares to a fried, shredded potato and onion pancake — at least not when it’s plucked from the skillet at just the right time, then served with your choice of sour cream or applesauce. You can attend “Latkepalooza!” with full confidence that the artists in the kitchen know their way around this culinary treasure, which serves as the event’s centerpiece, and comes with side orders of music and hand-on activities. Just as pleasing on the tongue, as anyone who’s ever described themselves as “verklempt” can testify, is the language of central and eastern European Jews. Give the young ones a crash course in culture they’ll never forget, at the National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene’s funny, fast-paced, multilingual “Kids and Yiddish” revue, which sprinkles liberal amounts of Yiddish words and phrases into sketch comedy and parody songs. Rock, rap, and klezmer are among the musical styles used to mix Jewish folk traditions with current pop culture touchstones.

“Latkepalooza!” is Sun., Dec. 18, 10am–1pm. Tickets are $10. To order, call 646-437-4202 or visit mjhnyc.org/latkepalooza. “Kids and Yiddish” is Sun., Dec. 25, 11am. Tickets are $20, $10 for children; $40 for families of 4, and $40 for premium seats. Runtime is 1 hour; appropriate for ages 4 and up. To order, call 212-213-2120 x206 or visit web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/964686. The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is located at 36 Battery Pl. (at West St. & First Pl.). Visit mjhnyc.org.

—BY SCOTT STIFFLER