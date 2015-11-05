Mario Bros., mom & sis

- Home
The Brommer family took to the streets of Tribeca for trick-or-treating on Halloween with a Mario Bros. costume theme, featuring 3-year-old Cole in the staring role, dad George as brother Luigi, and mom Rebecca as sidekick Toad. The only family member to go off-theme was sis Katheryn who, being a 5-year-old girl, wore a mandatory “Frozen” costume.
