Like riding a bicycle

On Saturday, the Bleecker Area Merchants’ and Residents’ Association sponsored a free “Learn To Ride a Bicycle” event at Mercer Playground to teach kids ready for a two-wheeler who to balance and ride. Trainers from Bike New York were on hand at the park and helped instruct more than 20 tykes on the essentials of riding a bike. Terri Cude, the event’s main organizer, was happy to report that a bunch of the children who had never ridden a bike before learned how to bicycle in just one session.
How long did the children learned toride a bicycle?
