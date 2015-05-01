Open house at Downtown’s F.D.N.Y. firehouses this Saturday

The F.D.N.Y. is celebrating its 150th anniversary this Saturday with open houses at fire stations all over the city this Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., including five in Lower Manhattan.

The chance to see fire trucks up close and speak with firefighters will no doubt draw many children to the May 2nd event, but the fire department will also be discussing career opportunities in the F.D.N.Y. as well as distributing fire safety info for adults and children.

The department is hoping people posting pictures on social media flag @FDNY and use the hashtag, #FDNY150. A map of the participating firehouses and EMS stations is posted here, and the F.D.N.Y. sent Community Board 1 this list of the Downtown stations (E: Engine Company, L: Ladder Company):