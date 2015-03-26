From Our Publisher

- Home
Dear Readers,
Good news! Your favorite local paper is now also available every other week in the Sunday edition of the New York Daily News. The award-winning Downtown Express can still be found in street boxes, cafes and apartment buildings throughout Lower Manhattan.
Partnering with the New York Daily News brings an additional 12,000 copies of Downtown Express to all neighborhoods below 34th St. The expanded distribution means we will also be expanding our coverage, but the heart of our news, arts and events will remain Tribeca, Battery Park City, the Financial District and the Seaport.
As always, we remain committed to bringing our readers in Lower Manhattan the best local coverage in their community.
Thank you for support!
Jennifer Goodstein
Publisher, Downtown Express
President, Community News Group LLC and NYC Community Media, LLC
