Tunnels to Tower run agrees to eliminate booze next year

BY DUSICA SUE MALESEVIC | A run that honors a firefighter who gave his life to aid those at the Twin Towers on Sept. 11 has swelled to 30,000 people flooding Battery Park City. Some members of the community, while supportive of what the run commemorates, are frustrated with the lack of being able to move around their neighborhood and the inebriation of some of the event goers.

John Hodge, the vice president of operations for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, presented to the Battery Pack City Committee on Nov. 2 for a permit for next year’s run.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk honors Siller, a firefighter who raced through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel with 60 pounds of gear on his back after the first plane hit the Twin Towers on Sept. 11. He was killed by the collapse of the towers and the run has commemorated his sacrifice for the past 13 years.

The committee members praised the run.

“The bottom line is this is a fabulous event, it’s a wonderful effort to honor,” said Chairperson Anthony Notaro.

“Its fantastic what you do,” added Tammy Meltzer, committee member. “We hope that you come back and you do it again.”

“We’re not proposing at this point in time that anything change from last year,” said Hodge, who has been involved with the run since 2007. “We felt from the feedback we’ve received that by and large everyone was happy. We know we can’t make 100 percent happy.”

He was soon dispelled of this notion.

“I would love to know… who said they were happy. Did you talk to any businesses that are on this route? And did you talk to anyone else in the community?” said Meltzer.

The date of next year’s 5K run and walk, Sept. 27, 2015, corresponds with the beginning of the new soccer season, said Committee Member Jeffrey Mihok. Mihok said he had problems last year getting to the fields.

Meltzer said she experienced the same accessibility issue due to last year’s route and that it was unsafe for small children. Many people cut through Tribeca to avoid West St., she said.

The event closes Vesey St. and West St. southbound as well as restricts traffic on North End. Committee members suggested alternative routes for the run, which Hodge said has always followed the water. There continues to be ongoing construction on West St, also known as 9A, and it is unclear when the Brookfield entrance will be open.

“I am just going to take a chance and say it. I think that sometimes it engenders not the strongest positive feeling with the community because there is an atmosphere of public drunkenness,” said Mihok. “It’s a party for a lot of people.”

“It’s a celebration,” said Hodge, who then offered not apply for a liquor license this year.

“That’s a wonderful offer,” said Notaro. “Let’s do that this year, let’s forego the liquor license, and see how it works out.”

Hodge emphasized that he wants to work with the community and cited several changes that have been made, including no longer hosting a dinner party that was followed by fireworks, using smaller speakers and no video screens, delivering equipment on Saturday instead of Friday, and doing sound checks Sunday morning instead of at night.