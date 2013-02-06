First payouts to 9/11 health victims

- Home
BY KAITLYN MEADE | Over eleven years after the terrorist attacks toppled the Twin Towers and abruptly cut short more than 3,000 lives, the first money was paid to people suffering from the environmental fallout of 9/11.
On Jan. 29, 14 firefighters and one corrections officer with respiratory ailments were reportedly awarded payments between $10,000 and $1.5 million for a range of conditions and economic losses.
The names of the 15 awardees from the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund have not been released.
“They’re maintaining strict confidentiality,” said Brice Peyre, a spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney. He said none of the awardees had cancer and that the highest payment went to a career fire fighter in his 40s, whose physical condition will prevent him from being able to work again.
It’s just the beginning for the Victim Compensation Fund in a long-in-coming promise made to first responders, sanitation workers and civilians by the Zadroga Act to provide healthcare or compensation for physical injuries stemming from exposure to toxic substances after the terrorist attacks on 9/11.
The first payment will only be ten percent of the awarded amount, with the rest distributed over time by the end of 2015.
So far, only a few hundred with reported health problems from 9/11 have been able to complete the paperwork for compensation
“They may not collect on 100 percent of that award depending on how many other people apply and how many receive awards,” said Peyre. They simply don’t know how many people will apply for a share of the $2.8 billion set aside by Congress for the fund.
“They want to make sure that everyone gets something,” he added.
To make the application more accessible, Maloney and U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler met with the fund’s special master Sheila Birnbaum to hold an information session on the fund and its application process on Wed., Jan. 30.
The fund will remain open until October of 2016, but anyone seeking to apply for a condition that he or she knew of before Oct. 3, 2011 must submit a claim by Oct. 3 of this year.
And while many of the attendees took notes, many more voiced their main question: What’s taking so long?
“We just want a time frame,” said Al Montalvo, a volunteer who spent four months at the World Trade Center site “multitasking,” primarily as a paramedic. After volunteering Downtown, he said he was diagnosed with asthma, post traumatic stress disorder and eventually lung cancer.
He said he had applied to the fund “the minute it opened” and gotten a claim number on Aug. 14, 2012 but had not heard from them since then.
Over 16,000 people have registered with the V.C.F., reported Peyre, but only “several hundred” had completed applications, which were broken down into two parts: one to determine eligibility and one to claim monetary compensation.
“I think it’s too complex,” said Bob Schneck, a member of the W.T.C. Health Steering Committee and Community Board 1.
Schneck is eligible to apply to the fund for compensation and says he is currently studying the process. “I want to go through the process so that I can help other people with it.”
One thing he learned from applying is that it is difficult enough to make it worthwhile for most people to hire a lawyer, especially since attorneys can only take a ten percent cut of the award by law. The difficulty in applying may prevent a certain amount of fraud, a major concern for the fund’s earlier incarnation, but Schneck believes it is also the result of political infighting.
“No one would say that they wanted to abandon the people of New York,” he said, but added, “they allowed the legislation to pass and then put significant obstacles in front of it.”
For some first responders, however, it was too little, too late.
The event was overshadowed by the death of Zadroga Act campaigner and former New York Fire Department lieutenant Martin Fullam, 56, on Mon., Jan. 28. Fullam was a 9/11 first responder from his home in Annadale on Staten Island. In 2005, two years after the Victim Compensation Fund was initially closed, he was diagnosed with polymyositis, a rare lung disease.
Maloney praised him for his relentless campaign to get the V.C.F. reopened and mourned the fact that he did not live long enough to receive the award himself. Fullam was one of nine first responders who had died in the 72 hours before the forum.
Suzy Ballantyne of the New York state A.F.L.C.I.O., a federation of labor organizations, commented: “Those are the individuals who would have been here today.”
My name is John Cavanaugh I was a firefighter from upstate ny and have to many health problem to list. I was involved in the first settlement so am assuming that I should b in the front of the list of people. I would love to Correspond with anyone that can and some of my questions. My nub is 315 3741856. Thanks
The noble act which have been done by the Americans and the heinous crime which has occurred on the day need to be remembered. Since the requirement is the checking and help for the injured and some other cases and injuries it is needed it is too a concern for the people to get things right. It is a required thing to go through the matter and give as much help for the needy.
I think they are going to take the amount of money you received in the first settling deducted from the vcf fund settlement ,, ;(
Red Cross volunteer. With multiple illness, filed as soon as it opened. Have gone through the hoops and now learn we get 10%. Probably never getting any more, but the contracted people who answer the phone and work for the fund have been getting paid our allocated 2.8 billion for their pay. Is that why everything is being dragged out so they have a job and get paid . I haven’t been able to work since 2003, due to etc illness, I have a masters degree and am so angry that we are being compensated such a minimal amount of the funds that were set out for us .
You are absolutely right Dolores. I have been thinking the same thing! This Is "fraud" happening before our eyes and no one seems to care. The information on the website with all the graphs and numbers is very deceiving because it appears as though the funds have already been distributed. Let us not make excuses for this deception. Somewhere along the lines, The Zaroga Bill compassionate bill signed by President Obama has been transposed into a agency jobs creation bill. I have been sick and unable to work for years. I will probably not live long enough to see any of this compensation. Someone Please help us!!
Also a Red cross Volunteer and NY EMT. Have cancer and have the same story as you.
They must be getting a huge interest on these awards allocated. My Email is survivorjill14@yahoo.com.
I worked down the block from the WTC site, developed cancer, nasal problems, breathing problems etc. Just by taking the cancer treatments has shortened my life and could possibly develop leukemia…. the WTC victims should be compensated accordingly and the workers of the VCF SHOULD NOT be paid out of the money allocated to the fund.
I just finished the process. These folks have done a great job in creating their own bureaucracy.
I'M a U.S. VETERAN VICTIM OF 911 AFTER 4 years of DUTY CAME HOME WITH NOT EVEN A SCRATCH'. NOW SUFFERING HEART FAILURE AS A SECURITY OFFICER AT MY DESK LIVING IN THE VICINITY OF 911 BREATHED THAT DUST OF SILENT DEATH NOW NOT ABLE TO ENJOY THE RIPE RETIREMENT AMERICA BILLED AS AN ACT AMERICANS LOOKS FORWARD TO.THIS SLOW PROCESS IS NOW KILLING FUTURE BUSINESS VENTURES WHILE I'M NOT ABLE FOR WORK AS SECURITY GUARD NOW LIVING ON A PACEMAKER .911 PROCESS OF COMPENSATION IS JEOPARDIZING MY EXPENSIVE PATENT FEE.
WE WERE ASKED NOT TO SUE THE AIRLINE INDUSTRY TO SAVE ALL AIR LINES FROM BANKRUPTCY. AND SAVE VCF ATTORNEY FEES BY HIRING LAWYERS .I FEEL I;M STILL LIVING 911 BECAUSE NOW I ;M NOT ABLE W0RK AT MY JOB BECAUSE OF 911 . A VETERAN..ASHAME OR SHAM.
The VCf purposely delayed the fund from distribution. They have been using all kinds of tactics just to drag it out. In the meantime they are getting paid and not to mention the rudity that has been displayed over the phone. They don't want to give the money out to the people who are sick and was actually there on the tragedy. No compassion and very shameless.
I did months of clean up at the site.Not to mention the Staten island Land fill also. I was diagnosed with pancreatic Cancer and went through hell after surgery. I have been broke, no more car can’t keep up with bills. I don’t understand the long waiting period most of us are going through.Its Feb 2017 and haven’t received a dime. And you no wat.. I would do it again if i had. I am proud I was helping to find anyone alive that day and days and weeks later. I would help tommw if Had.. Proud American.AL manzo 580 iron worker