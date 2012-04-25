Spruce Street honors Silver with plaque

On Monday the Spruce Street School / P.S. 397 held a special tour celebrating its first year in their new building. Last year the school incubated at the Tweed Courthouse.

New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver (left) was instrumental in getting the new school built and on Monday Spruce Street Principal Nancy Harris (right) unveiled a plague in his honor. The plaque recognizes Speaker Silver for “his commitment and support” of the school and was presented “on behalf of the Spruce Street community, parents, families and staff.”