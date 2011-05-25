Horse stables saved

The New York Police Department’s plan to convert the first precinct horse stables into a temporary security center for the future World Trade Center has been tabled, and possibly annulled.

The N.Y.P.D.’s facilities management division met with Community Board 1 members last Thursday to listen to the community’s concerns about opening the temporary command center on Ericsson Place in Tribeca.

“We’re still looking at that [site], but a final decision hasn’t been made,” said N.Y.P.D. Deputy Commissioner Paul Browne. “Police Commissioner [Raymond Kelly] wanted to hear them out as to what their concerns were, and see if there were any workable alternatives.”

Potential sites C.B. 1 recommended include One Police Plaza and 49-51 Chambers St. — both of which were subsequently ruled out by the N.Y.P.D., according to C.B. 1 Chairperson Julie Menin.