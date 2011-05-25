- Home
- News
- Real Estate
- Opinion
- Under Cover
- Arts
- Columns
- Health
- PROMOTIONS
- Special Editorial
- In Pictures
- Jobs
Horse stables saved
The New York Police Department’s plan to convert the first precinct horse stables into a temporary security center for the future World Trade Center has been tabled, and possibly annulled.
The N.Y.P.D.’s facilities management division met with Community Board 1 members last Thursday to listen to the community’s concerns about opening the temporary command center on Ericsson Place in Tribeca.
“We’re still looking at that [site], but a final decision hasn’t been made,” said N.Y.P.D. Deputy Commissioner Paul Browne. “Police Commissioner [Raymond Kelly] wanted to hear them out as to what their concerns were, and see if there were any workable alternatives.”
Potential sites C.B. 1 recommended include One Police Plaza and 49-51 Chambers St. — both of which were subsequently ruled out by the N.Y.P.D., according to C.B. 1 Chairperson Julie Menin.
What is this article saying – that the stables are not closing?u00a0 Did Downtown Express even attend the Community Board 1 meeting last night or talk to the mounted police today, who are clearly getting ready to leave?u00a0 Who said the plans to move the stables have been tabled?u00a0 You are either misleading the community or you have breaking news but fail to name your sources.u00a0 Which is it?u00a0
Your article is completely inaccurate.u00a0u00a0 The horse stables are being vacated tomorrow and will be destroyed shortly thereafter, according to the people who work there.u00a0 u00a0Downtown Express has done a tremendous disservice to the Tribeca community by lulling it into a state of complacency with its inaccurate reporting.u00a0u00a0 I think Downtown Express should distribute a special edition dedicated to the stables on Tuesdayu00a0so that people will know the real story and how their immediate action is called for.u00a0u00a0
sad
sad